Air India Express announces cancellations from Oman
Muscat: Air India Express has announced the cancellation of flights due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19 and the travel restrictions imposed by Oman Authorities:
IX 337 (Calicut-Muscat) canceled from March 29 to April 29.
IX 350 (Muscat-Calicut) cancelled from March 30 to April 30.
• IX 549 / IX 554 (TRV-MCT•TRV) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.
• IX 443 / IX 442 (Kochi-Muscat-Kochi from March 29 to April 30.
• IX 817 / IX 818 (Mangalore-Muscat-Mangalore) March 29 to April 30.
• IX 713 / IX 714 (Kannur-Muscat-Kannur) March 29 to April 29.
• IX 341 / IX 342 (Calicut-SLL-Calicut) March 29 to April 29.
• IX 543 / IX 544 (TRV-Kochi-SLL-Kochi-Salalah) March 29 to April 30.
“All travellers are requested to make a note of the above changes and take necessary actions at your end,” the company said.