Air India Express to ban single-use plastic

Air India has announced that the usage of single-use plastic on the flights of its subsidiaries — Air India Express and Alliance Air — will stop from October 2.

In the second phase, the single-use plastic will be banned in all Air India flights, it said.

In the first phase, it will implement in all flights of Air India Express and Alliance Air flights. In the second phase, it will be implemented in Air India flights,” a company spokesperson said.

He said banana chips and sandwiches on Alliance Air flights and Air India Express flights will be packed in butter paper pouches instead of plastic pouches from October 2. Cake slices uplifted in snack boxes will be replaced with muffins to avoid the present plastic wrapping, the spokesperson said.

He said crew meal cutlery will be replaced with lightweight steel cutlery and only sturdy paper cups would be used to serve tea and coffee.

For special meals that are ordered and paid for by passengers in advance, the crew of Alliance Air and Air India Express will only use eco-friendly birch wood cutlery from October 2, the spokesperson said.