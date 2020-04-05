Air cargo flight with foodstuff arrives, more to follow

Muscat: The first shipment of vegetables and fruits from India, as part of the efforts by the ministry of agriculture and other competent authorities arrived at the weekend by Oman Air.

“This is the first among the three Oman Air flights to arrive as part of the agreements with a number of exporting countries,” a statement from ministry said.

According to the ministry sources, talks are underway to operate more air cargo flights from various source markets to ensure the supply of vegetables and fruits.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus, the ministry has been coordinating with Omani Aviation Group and local companies for direct shipment from a number of exporting countries.

A press statement from the Lulu Group, which chartered the Oman Air special flight to bring the shipment from India said it will be transporting direct shipments from other countries as well.

“Frequent schedules have been arranged to ensure the availability according to the requirements. These consignments are being imported from different parts of the world maintaining standard hygiene procedures”, it said.

The first shipment contained 27,000 kg foodstuff including fruits and vegetables.

“In this present scenario, Lulu has come up to express its commitment to the society and the nation. We have chartered special cargo flights in partnership with Oman Air to import meat, fruits, vegetables, other necessary food stuff & other products to Omani market,” the statement said.

The Lulu Group said it is committed to ensure the availability of all necessary products all across the country.

‘We will be ensuring this through our sourcing offices in 22 countries which include UK, USA, Spain, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa,” it said.