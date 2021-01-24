AI and drone technologies to unlock Oman’s mineral potential

MUSCAT, JAN 24 – Esbaar, an Omani provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomous Systems, has completed its first magnetic survey of Liwa, Shinas, Mahdah and Samayil covering an area of over 1000 km linear distance using drones equipped with magnetometres.

The survey of this very challenging terrain will provide accurate details of possible mineral seams, map geological features and highlight areas of interest for further study in hope of identifying key strategic areas for mineral deposits.

Sara al Mazyadi, a project manager at Esbaar, said, “This technology is fairly new to the Omani market and by utilising Esbaar’s resources and experienced team of licensed Drone Pilots, we hope to demonstrate to mining companies how we can boost their exploration activities by adopting this new technology.

Using AI and drone technologies is not only safer and more cost-effective in hard-to-reach areas but is faster compared to traditional methods.”

A home-grown company established in 2017 by Omani entrepreneurs, Esbaar has been supporting government and private entities in the oil and gas, mining, logistics, utilities, construction and security industries.

