Ahly seek Club World Cup redemption in Qatar

A 25 per cent win rate in a tournament is not normally associated with Al Ahly of Egypt, the most successful club on the continent with 20 Confederation of African football (CAF) titles.

But that is the disappointing Fifa Club World Cup record the Cairo Red Devils take into a quarterfinal on Thursday against Al Duhail from host nation Qatar. It will be the sixth appearance by Ahly in the annual competition and they desperately want to improve on having won just three matches of 12, losing the rest. The low point came at the 2013 Club World Cup in Morocco as they were humiliated 5-1 by Monterrey of Mexico in the fifth-place play-off.

Related