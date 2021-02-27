Ahli Sidab set up semifinal clash with Seeb

Bausher and Sohar will play the second semi –

Last edition’s runner-up Ahli Sidab wreaked havoc on a clueless Majees outfit with a 4-1 victory to set up a semifinal clash with Seeb while Bausher and Sohar will lock horns in the second semi of the 50th HM Cup hockey championship, later today.

Ahli Sidab, who lost in the final of the 49th edition to Al Nasr, will be looking to go two steps further and annex the much sought after crown in Oman hockey.

As a result of their crushing win over Majees, Ahli Sidab topped the points table handsomely in Group A with nine points while Sohar progressed as the second team with six points.

In Group B, Bausher managed to emerge toppers despite their 3-2 defeat to Dhofar, who registered a win that was of no consequence in the end.

Seeb held on and scraped through to the semifinals after a 2-2 draw with holders Al Nasr as a result of a superior goal difference in comparison to the defending champions.

The 11-times champions’ 6-3 victory over Dhofar on Wednesday night proved to be the key difference in their progress to the last four. The high scoring thriller coupled with the draw against Al Nasr ensured Seeb booked a clash with Ahli Sidab.

Bausher’s stunning 1-0 victory against Al Nasr on the same day and their 4-2 triumph against Seeb on Tuesday helped them garner six points and advance to the semis.

Sohar’s 10-0 drubbing of Nizwa early on Thursday had helped them gain a strong foothold in the semis, which was confirmed later after Majees’ defeat to Ahli Sidab.

DISTINGUISHED GUESTS

TO GRACE SEMIS

Oman Hockey Association (OHA) Chairman Talib al Wahaibi stated that couple of highly distinguished guests would grace the semifinals on Sunday.

“Shaikh Said bin Saleh al Hinai, first captain of Al Ahli club and the man who received the first Sultan’s Cup (HM Cup) in 1971, will be the chief guest for the second semifinal. We were also planning to get Ahmed al Riyami who was the captain of Oman club in 1971 to be our chief guest for the first semifinal. However, due to health reasons, he will not be able to make it, and since the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Chairman Dato Tayyib Ikram is in Oman, we decided to invite him as chief guest for the first semifinal.’’

Results (Friday): Dhofar: 3 bt Bausher: 2; Seeb: 2 drew with Al Nasr: 2

(Thursday): Ahli Sidab: 4 bt Majees: 1

Haridev Pushparaj