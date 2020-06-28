Agriculture, Fisheries Ministry inks two financing pacts cost RO535,500

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Sunday signed an agreement with Oman LNG Development Foundation for financing a project for developing animal communities sheltering systems in the Wilayat of Sur at a cost of RO285,500.

The project will contribute to the development of modern animal husbandry by collecting them in one place, which will facilitate the provision of veterinary services. This in turn will be reflected in doubling the income of breeders. It will also contribute to increasing the productivity of red meat sector in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiya.

The Ministry, in partnership with Oman LNG Development Foundation, also on Sunday signed an agreement to develop and implement a boat launch ramp in Khour Al Hajar at Ras Al Hadd at an estimated cost of RO250,000.

The project aims to develop and support the fish sector in general in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiya. The project will serve about 946 fishermen and 616 boats, in addition to about 166 vehicles transporting and marketing fish.

The Governorate of South Al Sharqiya is considered one of the governorates with high fish production. The artisanal fishing production in 2019 reached about 150,000 tons, representing 26 per cent of the total fish production in the Sultanate, with a total value of RO64.3 million.

The agreements were signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Agriculture, acting Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Dr Amor al Matani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oman LNG Development Foundation. –ONA