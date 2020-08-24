Main 

Agreements inked to set up fodder unit, innovation unit

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and the Industrial Innovation Centre on Monday signed two cooperation agreements; one to lease an animal feed processing unit and the other to establish a food and beverage innovation unit at the Directorate General of Agricultural and Livestock Research.

The agreements were signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, and Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, CEO of Industrial Innovation Centre.

The first agreement seeks to contribute to establish a suitable climate for supporting nascent enterprises undertaken by youth and enable innovators and entrepreneurs to make unconventional foodstuffs. The second agreement seeks to set up new firms and develop the products of their existing companies.

The two agreements come within the context of enhancing economic diversification, youth employment, innovation and entrepreneurship while at the same time achieving growth, sustainability and ideal use of natural resources. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7660 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sisi wins second term with 92 pc of vote in Egypt

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sisi wins second term with 92 pc of vote in Egypt

Safety essential to save outdoor workers from scorching heat

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Safety essential to save outdoor workers from scorching heat

Orange taxi drivers in Muscat find it difficult

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Orange taxi drivers in Muscat find it difficult