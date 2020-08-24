Agreements inked to set up fodder unit, innovation unit

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and the Industrial Innovation Centre on Monday signed two cooperation agreements; one to lease an animal feed processing unit and the other to establish a food and beverage innovation unit at the Directorate General of Agricultural and Livestock Research.

The agreements were signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, and Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, CEO of Industrial Innovation Centre.

The first agreement seeks to contribute to establish a suitable climate for supporting nascent enterprises undertaken by youth and enable innovators and entrepreneurs to make unconventional foodstuffs. The second agreement seeks to set up new firms and develop the products of their existing companies.

The two agreements come within the context of enhancing economic diversification, youth employment, innovation and entrepreneurship while at the same time achieving growth, sustainability and ideal use of natural resources. –ONA