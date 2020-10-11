Local 

Agreement signed for establishing truck container inspection unit

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources signed an agreement on Sunday with Al Madina Logistics Services for the establishment, management and operation of an inspection unit for trucks and containers used in the import and export of fish, fish products and agricultural and animal products in North Al Batinah Governorate

The agreement was signed by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and Hassan Ihsan al Naseeb, Chairman for Al Madina Logistics Services.

The agreement provides for the implementation of a project for establishing, managing and operating an inspection and search unit of trucks and containers used in the import and export of fish and agricultural and animal products in North Al Batinah Governorate. The unit will undertake search and inspection operations of all imported and exported consignments through the border points of North Al Batinah and Al Buraimi governorates. — ONA

