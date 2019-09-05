Agreement with Vodafone for third mobile operator today

The strategic partner agreement of the third mobile operator in Oman between Oman Future Telecommunications and the British company Vodafone will be signed today.

In May this year, Issuing a clarification following reports in a certain section of local and international media, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) confirmed that ‘an MOU has been signed between a company owned by the local investment funds and Vodafone.

The agreements are in line with the directives of the government and affirm that Oman is an attractive market for international and local investors, which will also enhance the scope of competition.

Vodafone has a significant market presence in Europe, the Middle East (Qatar), Africa, and Asia Pacific either through its subsidiary undertakings, joint ventures or associated undertakings and investments.

It also holds partnership agreements in big markets such as Russia, Argentina and Canada.

TRA had said earlier that all domains and frequencies for the third operator will be granted the same way as Omantel and Ooredoo.

“The objective of the process is to create a competitive atmosphere to provide better services at reasonable rates.”

The bid for a new mobile operator was initiated by the government to improve communication services and generate fresh job opportunities for Omanis and enhance the country’s GDP.

“There will be some pressure on pricing of products with the arrival of the third mobile operator,” a top official of one of the two licensed telecom operators told the Observer.

“Data prices in Oman are said to be expensive compared to some emerging markets of Asia and neighboring countries. With businesses and government utilities depending on technologies, we hope with the entry of a third operator, prices, and efficiency will get some attention,” said Mustafa al Balushi, a senior IT executive based in Oman.