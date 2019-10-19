Adventure activities at Qurum Nature Reserve tomorrow

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) is conducting activities on October 21 at Qurum Nature Reserve for families, especially children.

The activities to be organised as part of the ‘Towards a Sustainable Reserve’ include kayaking tours between 11 am-5 pm for RO 5, adventure tours around the reserve between 2 pm-5 pm.

Distribution of seedlings, fun games, and activities for children will also be held on the sidelines.

Currently, entry to the reserve is not allowed without a permit from MECA,

Qurum Nature Reserve in Bausher that faces the Sea of Oman was declared as the first reserve in the Sultanate in 1975 by virtue of the Royal Decree 38/75.

Covering a surface an area of 1.7 million, the reserve was established for the protection of mangrove (Qurum) forests and protection of resident and migratory sea bird habitats.

The reserve contains only one type of mangrove trees, which is the only type growing in the Sultanate. For marine animals, the reserve contains 27 types of crustaceans, 48 types of mollusks, 40 species of fish, apart from shrimp, crabs and oysters. The reserve has been a refuge for migratory birds coming from Africa and Russia.

MECA in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism has invited an expression of interest from investors for the development and management of nature-based tourism activities in Qurum Nature Reserve.

