Adam-Haima-Thamrait dual road opens

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on Thursday opened additional 18 km of Adam-Haima-Thamrait dual carriageway for traffic.

With the opening of this part, 280 km of Adam-Haima-Thamrait dual carriageway have been opened for traffic, out of 317.5 km that constitutes the total length of the dual carriageway project.

The project starts from the Wilayat of Adam in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah to the Wilayat of Haima in the Governorate of Al Wusta.

This road project is the longest dual carriageway in the Sultanate. It represents an important asset to the economic activities, serving Duqm Economic Zone and the oil fields in the desert areas.

This road will also contribute to the economic, tourism and social activities in the areas along the road path and in the Governorate of Dhofar, especially during Khareef season. — ONA

