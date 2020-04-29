World 

Actor Irrfan Khan dies after battle with cancer

Irrfan Khan, an Indian filmstar who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and featured in several Hollywood films such as Life of Pi and The Namesake, died on Wednesday.

Khan’s death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor in a brief statement.

Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema, following earlier crossover pioneers like Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri. Reuters

