Action against shops for violations: MOCI

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has reported that several shops in the Muscat Governorate have been booked for non-compliance with the health requirements and guidelines laid out by the ministry.

MOCI appealed to the commercial centers and shops to adhere to the precautionary measures issued by it in coordination with the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of Covid 19.

MOCI said that the procedures include organizing the process of allowing consumers to the stories in batches and setting a safety distance of two meters, sterilizing shopping carts and surfaces, and providing sterilizers for consumers.