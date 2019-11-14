Abu Muslim al Bahlani among global influential figures: UNESCO

Paris: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the inclusion of Omani poet Nasser bin Salim al Rawahi, nicknamed (Abu Muslim al Bahlani), among the influential figures on the occasion of the centenary of his death, died in 1920. This comes in the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference at its headquarters in Paris on November 14, 2019.

It is worth mentioning that this achievement is a continuation of the Sultanate’s efforts to include four globally influential Omani figures on the list of the programme of the fiftieth or centenary anniversary of the important historical events and globally influential figures.

The characters are: the great linguist and founder of the prosody Al Khalil bin Ahmed al Farahidi, who was included in 2006; the physician and pharmacist Rashid bin Omeira, was listed in 2013, and the encyclopedic and social reformer Shaikh Nur A’Din al Salmi, who was listed in 2015, and finally the physicist and Omani physician Abu Mohammed al Azdi known (Ibn al Dhahabi) and was listed in 2015.

The inclusion of the great Omani poet Abu Muslim was the culmination of the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Education represented by the Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, in the selection of the characters that meet the UNESCO criteria, in addition to the preparation of the nomination file in an integrated manner taking into account the required technical aspects.

Abu Muslim al Bahlani was chosen as a poet and pioneer of the Diaspora journalism in Zanzibar, and his global influence has extended beyond the borders of the homeland to many parts of the Arab world and East Africa. Thus, the name of the great poet of Oman will be immortalized in the list of the world’s creators. –ONA