ABQ Education Group launches Career Experience Programme

MUSCAT: ABQ Education Group, the largest private school operator in Oman, officially launched the Career Experience Programme (CEP) in a live webinar with special guest Dr Mohammed al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman Marketing Company.

The Career Experience Programme is an exciting and unique initiative that links industry professionals with ABQ staff, parents and students to bring rare insight and inspiration into what it takes to succeed in various industries throughout the Sultanate.

The programme is developed as part of ABQ’s pioneering mentorship platform, the Discovering You Programme (DYP), where mentees between Grades 3 to 12 learn and develop essential 21st century skills (21CS). In addition, DYP provides mentees the agency and inspiration to choose a career path that best suits their needs, wants, strengths, creativity and talents. With this in mind, the programme is predicated on 3 major goals

The Distinguished Speakers’ Series hosted Dr Mohammed al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman Marketing, who delivered an enriching talk on professional career development, leadership, and other important topics.

Humayun Kabir, CEO of ABQ Education Group, said, “We are delighted to have someone of the calibre of Dr Mohammed al Balushi as the first guest at our Distinguished Speakers’ Series forum, which is part of the ABQ Career Experience Programme.”

Rayed Darwish, DYP Mentorship Director at ABQ Education Group, said, “We are excited that ABQ is first educational group to establish an initiative like the Career Experience Programme as part of our curriculum and syllabus. 300 participants including parents, students, teachers, and mentors attended the lively virtual distinguished speakers’ session which lasted over one hour and 15 minutes. It focussed on how to find your passion in life while allowing parents and student mentees to raise relevant questions.”

He further added, “In addition to the Distinguished Speakers’ Series (DSS), the Career Experience Programme organises work experience and career planning opportunities for students. While the speakers’ series aims to provide a chance to listen, ask questions and learn from industry leaders throughout Oman, the work experience goal arranges opportunities for students in various organisations through job shadowing and internships. The third step in the Career Experience Programme goal is career planning, which offers an opportunity for parents and mentees to speak with various bodies (businesses, ministries, higher education institutions) to make better future decisions regarding higher education and joining the global workforce.”

ABQ Educational Group looks forward to hosting more industry leaders in the near future as part of its Distinguished Speakers’ Series.