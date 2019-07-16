Above 11.5K passengers fly to Trabzon, Istanbul on board of Salam Air in 2 weeks

Trabzon, Turkey: Captain Mohammad Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air, the first budget airline in the Sultanate, said that the destinations inaugurated by the company since the beginning of July to Trabzon and Istanbul in Turkey have received great welcome and turnout from Omani citizens and residents in the Sultanate.

“More than 11,500 passengers have booked to Turkey on board of flights of Salam Air since the lunch of the new destinations. The average occupancy rate for Muscat-Trabzon and Muscat-Istanbul flights since the beginning of the month has so far reached 99 per cent for both routes”. Captain added

He added, “The company has started with three flights a week to Trabzon and two flights to Istanbul. However, as a result of the large demand for travel to Trabzon, the company added another flight to the three existing ones”.

Captain Mohammad Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air airline added that Salam Air has recently added three new aircraft, thus the total number becomes six aircrafts. He said that the sixth aircraft was received in June to meet the growing demand and new destinations such as Trabzon and Istanbul in Turkey. –ONA