Abide by precautionary measures, says ministry

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education called on students of the Sultanate studying abroad to take precautionary measures due to developing situations in different scholarship-offering countries as a result of the proliferation of COVID-19. The ministry added, “In the event that teaching is switched to electronic platforms, the students should continue classes in the country of scholarship or in the Sultanate. They should ensure the availability of equipment necessary for online study.” The ministry added that if teaching is switched to electronic platforms, and if the student is asked to leave the country of study, the student’s registration will remain the same and he/she has to comply by leaving the country of study.

In a statement, the ministry indicated that if studies are suspended permanently without any e-teaching and the student chooses to remain in the country of study, the student will receive his/her allowances as normal in order to cater to his/her livelihood needs. He/she has to adhere the guidelines of the host country. The ministry called on students to complete all procedures relating to universities, housing and personal obligations before departure. It also advised students who return without academic obligations to request postponement of the study until the situation becomes clear.

The Ministry of Higher Education urged students of the Sultanate studying abroad to continue to take advice from the Consulate General in Melbourne and Cultural Attaché offices, supervisory authorities and universities regarding travel procedures and visa status in the current situation. Students need to take written permission from the departments concerned in the event of leaving the country of study. The ministry instructed students to take into account the need to take all precautions for safe travel and transport as is the norm in all countries, giving priority to quarantine and by stay at the residence/hostels.

This comes in response to the decision of the Supreme Committee entrusted with studying scopes for a mechanism to handle developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19). All citizens and residents coming from abroad have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, said the Ministry of Higher Education, which also advised students to continue to comply with any instructions issued by the official authorities in the country of study and from the Ministry of Higher Education itself. — ONA