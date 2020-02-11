Head stories 

Abbas denounces US peace proposal

Oman Observer

UNITED NATIONS: Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, appearing before the United Nations Security Council, angrily rejected US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday as a gift to Israel and unacceptable to Palestinians. Waving a copy of a map that the US plan envisions for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, Abbas said the state carved out for Palestinians looks like a fragmented “Swiss cheese.” His appearance came as a draft UN Security Council resolution is being circulated that would condemn an Israeli plan to annex its settlements in the West Bank, in what would amount to a rebuke of the Trump plan.

