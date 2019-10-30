A walk for the pink of health

MUSCAT, OCT 30 – More than 8,000 people of all ages participated in the Oman Cancer Association’s 16th Annual Walkathon held at Qurum Nature Park on Tuesday evening marking the finale of the month-long activities of cancer awareness. The 2019 Walkathon has been held under the patronage of the Under-Secretary of Social Development, Shaikh Dr Yahya bin Bader al Mawali, Ministry of Social Development. “It is a serious topic but the cheer everyone brings around here at the walk brings hope,” said Yuthar al Rawahi, the founder of Oman Cancer Association.

People walked around the classic cars, as children enjoyed their time at the kid’s corner with their activities. The Zumba session started off the event at the park with energy and the public explored the exhibition stalls and the food court. The classic car collection was an instant hit.

The annual event, even though falls on a weekday often, has become a tradition with health enthusiasts. Moreover, the walkathon has also become a team goal for corporate.

Over the years, the corporate teams have been coming up with campaigns supporting the OCA’s causes especially on spreading awareness on cancer.

I see ‘CAN’ in Cancer, said one of the banners being held by an Oman Post team member, while another banner said, ‘You are stronger than the cancer.’

The Qurum Nature Park was decked up in pink balloons and at the shot of the air gun the walkathon participants wearing OCA’s t-shirts for the occasion streamed through the designated path covering a distance of three km. Youngsters sang while parents even carried their children keep up the pace. After the finish line, it was time for the raffle draw. Children from Dar al Hanan, the house for children fighting cancer when they visit Muscat for treatment, joined the performance on stage.

Looking at this year’s response, Yuthar said, “It is great to see that people are looking after themselves, especially the young people. The word ‘Cancer’ is not a taboo anymore. We have more volunteers now. I am happy to note OCA has developed a culture of volunteerism. For many, volunteering has become part of their lifestyle.”

She said it is extremely heartening to see the number of ambassadors and dignitaries who took their time to be here. OCA officials expressed their gratitude to the ministries, the government and the private sector for supporting all the NGOs.

The walkathon is made special by the participants, said the OCA team. “Some people have come straight from work and children have come from school. I want them to know how grateful and I want them to join hands with OCA so that we can increase awareness on cancer and encourage healthy lifestyle. The Royal Oman Police gives us tremendous support and then without the volunteers nothing would have been possible,” Yuthar said.

OCA had its first walk in Shatti al Qurum, and in the following years the walk will be at the ministerial area in Al Khuwair. As the event expanded, the venue of the walk moved to Qurum Nature Park.

The first awareness booth Yuthar had was at Bahjah Mall, she recollected, “One of the ladies threw the cancer awareness pamphlets on me saying it was negativity. But look where we are today. I had cried that day after going back home. But with God’s grace I did not give up and look at all the people around us they are here for a cause. The children from Dar al Hanan were here to be part of the joy. They are not patients today.”

