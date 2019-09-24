A tangled web: UK judge’s #spiderbrooch goes viral

LONDON: Her words had huge implications, but for many social media users watching the president of Britain’s Supreme Court rule on Tuesday on the suspension of parliament, it was all about her spider brooch.

Judge Brenda Hale delivered the court’s damning verdict against Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a huge glittery spider pinned to her right shoulder.

“I really hope that spider doesn’t get Lady Hale before she announces it,” commented comedian Tiernan Douieb as the court president began her ruling.

The jewellery swiftly obtained its own Twitter account, @spiderbrooch1, while a black t-shirt with a silver spider design started selling on eBay.

Others commented on what hidden messages the judge might be trying to relay, citing the Walter Scott quote: “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”

Asked about the interest, a court spokeswoman said: “Lady Hale has a small collection of brooches given to her and purchased herself.”

Hale, who has worked as an academic lawyer and a High Court judge, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2009, becoming the court’s first female judge. — AFP

