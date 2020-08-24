A quick guide to minimizing indoor air pollution during lockdown

As the pandemic rages on and people continue to stay home for the foreseeable future, a mounting body of research, including several recent reports have raised concerns regarding the quality of air within our homes and the growing levels of indoor air pollution. In general, we spend around 90 per cent of our time indoors, and given the current situation, for many people this is now even higher, if not exclusively the case. The lockdown means people are working, cooking, exercising, and sleeping within the confines of home, pushing up pollution levels indoors.

Poor indoor air quality can have serious effects on health, yet many of us are unaware of the pollutants circulating in our homes. Indoor air pollution has been linked to a wide variety of adverse health effects, including headaches, respiratory problems, frequent colds, chronic cough, rashes, eye irritation, lethargy, dizziness and poor sleep in people of all ages.

Fortunately, there are simple things that can be done to improve air quality indoor and ensure your home is the healthiest possible environment to live and work in. Here’s a quick guide on what can be done towards ensuring clean indoor air during these unprecedented times.

Start by simply letting in some fresh air. Keep windows open during the cool early morning hours. Stale indoor air and the continuous use of air conditioners can increase the amount of allergy-inducing dust mites, pet dander and mold spores circulating through your house. Indoor air quality tends to be worse during the hot summer months because there is often no flow of fresh air from the outside, meaning allergens stay trapped inside. One of the simplest and most effective ways to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) is to make sure your home is properly and regularly ventilated.

No matter how clean you think your home is, dust particles always find a way in. While you may not be able to totally eliminate them, regularly wiping down surfaces and vacuuming can prevent dust or organic matter from building up. Carpets and rugs tend to retain dirt, pet hair, fungus and other harmful particles that can cause and even aggravate allergic reactions and health conditions such as asthma. Clean carpets, drapes and sofas regularly to minimize dust and ensure that they are not worsening indoor air quality.

Avoid using heavily perfumed products and bleach while cleaning. Although very effective at cleaning surfaces, bleach can cause more harm than good. When mixed with water, it creates hypochlorous acid that vaporises into air and irritates the eyes and nasal passages. Try organic products or baking soda for cleaning surfaces and eliminating odours.

Clean the filters of air conditioning units at regular intervals. A dirty filter can actually make indoor air quality worse by acting as a reservoir for airborne irritants that get recirculated throughout the home. This not only impacts indoor air quality but can also cause chronic allergies and impact health negatively.

Bring plants indoors not only for a soothing splash of green but also to improve air quality at home. Plants are not only natural absorbers of common household pollutants; they also help inject oxygen back into the environment. Plants such as Aloe, Dracaena, Pothos and Sansevieria are very effective in removing toxins like benzene, formaldehyde and other irritants from the air.

Following these simple steps can help minimize airborne pollutants and markedly improve the quality of air at home, and you can breathe easy knowing that your home is truly clean and safe.