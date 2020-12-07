A mask is a must – our new reality

Everyone is back to work with full strength at the offices and it is after nine months.

In these nine months, we have had to bring in lifestyle changes from greetings to personal space. So this week is going to be all about silencing the small fears and doubts by taking practical steps.

The steps are easy and that would mean continuing to be masked and practising hand hygiene. The fear that has been placed in has to be slowly changed into having confidence in being surrounded by people. At every business door, you find, “Mask is a Must.”

Strangely there is a sense of wariness when we move about our old familiar places but the fact is life must move on. Women have eased into the fact that beauty parlours have reopened and they have gotten busy. Staycations have become a norm and staycation deals in Oman are growing. Now technically staycation can mean a holiday spent in one’s home country rather than abroad, or one spent at home and involving day trips to local attractions. This month, December, will see the peak as people get ready for the season of Christmas and New Year.

Throughout these days we have also seen that there has been tremendous growth in people exploring the homeland. It has been the ideal year for domestic tourism. It goes on to prove that although we have all become COVID conscious, the virus has not touched the human spirit.

It is not to say families have not faced tragedies and people struggled to breathe and oxygen, something we had been taking for granted for so long has brought in a new understanding. People in some nations waited for the oxygen cylinders and at times the cylinders never arrived due to the high demand.

In many ways, COVID-19 brought us to think of ways we can improve on our daily life and how we plan for our future. Now in our thoughts is also the vaccination. Some feel that is the only way forward while others feel they would rather just wait and watch.

Meanwhile many have found their ways to bring a set pattern to life and that is exercising regularly, practising yoga, inhalation regularly. People have become more conscious about vitamins too and what they consume as food. Most importantly we have begun to appreciate nature and that was visible in our urge to rush to the beach until they were closed.

Now with all the facilities reopened it is interesting to observe people’s reactions. The fact is if we are cautious we can keep them all, the facilities and services, open. The next few days are crucial according to health experts as we come out in full force and explore the facilities.

The hospitality industry has taken the biggest hit in terms of loss and trying to stay afloat while going through the lockdown and the lean period during the pandemic period. It is not to say that it is all over yet as this is being written people are still battling it out in hospital rooms to bring up the oxygen saturation level and healthcare workers continue to work around the clock. There were others who were lucky to go through the isolation, follow the instructions and managed to heal at home. So at no point should we let our guard down whatever we choose to do – in outings or leisure.

We are ready to go back to life how it used to be and the best thing is to abide by what the health experts have to say as we get back to the routine. December being the month of festivities it is important to remember the protocol for the prevention of COVID-19.

But let us not forget the number of people who have lost their jobs due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The challenging times, however, did bring the best in some people. Les Brown, motivational speaker, speaking about opportunities said – “When opportunity doesn’t knock on your door, build a new door.”

The most important factor in the current situation is not to lose hope and confidence. If you have done it before you can do it again and most importantly the crisis is an opportunity to do things differently.

Lakshmi Kothaneth

