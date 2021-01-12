A life dedicated to bookbinding

Fayel al Saadi’s career highlights the importance of an individual’s skills that remain with him for his whole life. His talent in binding books is an example of aptitude and skills, which are necessary ingredients of anyone’s career path.

Fayel has been in the profession of binding books for 40 years at the former Ministry of Heritage and Culture, (now Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports).

In 2020 he retired as he had crossed the benchmark of 30 years. Fayel, 58, however, has decided not to hang up his boots or in his case, his bookbinding tools. For him, a career does not end with retirement. He had to officially retire in 2020, but he hardly sat idle as his mind was set upon opening his bookbinding place. He did not want it to be just a corner in the house.

His job at the ministry pertained to binding new and old books, old manuscripts including archiving newspapers.

Asked, how did he develop an interest in bookbinding, and Fayel quipped, “The bookbinder from Ibra was just 18 years old when he took up the profession. His story behind choosing the profession is a matter of inspiration for others.

Born with hearing and speech impediments, Fayel’s parents sent him to Saudi Arabia for education as there were no specialised schools in Oman at that time with facilities for students with special needs. Back after his studies, he came across an opportunity that changed the dynamics of his life.

Fayel’s son, Hisham Fayel al Saadi, who is an HSE professional explained how his father got an opportunity to meet the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. “Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was ‘Meet the People’ tour. My father went there and had the opportunity to meet the Sultan and conversed in sign language. For further clarity, he was asked to go to the office, and this time he took a friend and went with a written letter, which requested a job and a house. My father received both. He got employment in the then Ministry of Heritage in 1980. He was trained in bookbinding and at times he was sent to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”

“When we were young our father taught us our version of sign language so we can communicate. He had different signs for each of us so we knew whom he was asking about,” he said.

He may not speak, but he ensured that the books he bound explained a lot to their readers. He made sure the pages of manuscripts took form into a book so that others could hold them in their hands and place them proudly on their bookshelves. Over the years he must have saved many old manuscripts.

Fayel is popular for another reason as well. Ever since there has been an opportunity to donate blood, he is there. For many years he was among the top donors, more than 130 times, ensuring he did his part for society.

Currently, Fayel’s sons are in the process of preparing for the opening of their father’s bookbinding shop. Fayel’s hand-bound leather books are works of art. The challenge for him is not the digital age and computers, but procuring essential tools which he hopes importers can help. His family, however, is not ruling out the provision of online shopping.

Related