A health ministry official explains the reason behind Monday’s record spike in Covid cases

Muscat: The Sultanate on Monday logged 2,164 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 brining its caseload to 58,179. Also, two new deaths have been registered on Monday taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 259.

Remarking on the record increase in Covid-19 cases registered on Monday and over the past weeks in general, Dr Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director-General of Diseases Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health said the positivity rate normally soars at the beginning of the week due to the fact that much of the coronavirus tests take place in private hospitals with the majority of them, if not all, halting testing on weekends.

The ministry’s analysis has shown that the number of positive cases usually rises on Mondays.

Speaking to Oman TV, Al Abri said: “As has been announced, 6,173 tests were carried out on Sunday including 2,192 tests carried out in the private sector which were accumulated over the past three days. The nationwide positivity rate now stands at 24 per cent and this rate is going up.”

Al Abri noted that many private establishments are now sending more workers to undergo testing. Public sector establishments are also sending more people for testing.