A great loss for international community

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, Shaikh Sabah expressed his deep sadness and sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty Sultan Haitham, the Royal Family and the Omani people.

Shaikh Sabah affirmed that he lost a dear brother and companion whom he bound with an outstanding personal relation characterised by respect and shared with burdens. Shaikh Sabah also affirmed that the world has lost one of the greatest men.

The Sultanate, GCC family, Arab and Islamic nations have lost a wise leader who devoted his life for the service of his homeland, subjects and issues of the Arab and Islamic nations. Shaikh Sabah hailed the comprehensive development accomplished by the Sultanate in various spheres under HM’s auspicious era.

Shaikh Sabah prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest His Majesty Sultan Qaboos soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience, and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham success to continue the march of welfare and growth being witnessed by the Sultanate, and perpetuate good health and well-being on His Majesty Sultan Haitham.

In Abu Dhabi, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ordered that the absentee funeral prayer for the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, to be performed after Maghrib prayer in all mosques across the UAE.

GCC SECY GENERAL: Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family of the Sultanate of Oman, the Government and the Omani people on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who passed away after a time spent in serving his subjects, homeland, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Dr Al Zayani said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a courageous leader, loyal to Oman and its people.

He has led a development march wisely and prudently, with firm determination. He has harnessed his efforts to achieve an ambitious, development renaissance, so as that Oman has become an unique model in growth, building and civilised progress, as well as a distinguished example in the prestigious international position.

Dr Al Zayani affirmed that the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos loved his people sincerely.

In a statement to ONA, the GCC Secretary-General said that the Gulf Cooperation Council has lost one of its founding leaders of this blessed organisation.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had great contributions in supporting the GCC march, so that the Gulf Cooperation Council has become a firm edifice expressing the

deep and strong fraternal relations that gathered the GCC peoples across history.

He pointed out that the wise visions and prudent directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to deepen the GCC cooperation and integration, as well as providing protection to this blessed organisation, would remain clear in the historic record of the GCC march, and as an evidence for the wisdom and far-sighted vision of this brave leader who led his country in the toughest times and circumstances. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest His Majesty Sultan Qaboos soul in peace, and grant the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

ARAB LEAGUE: Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, mourned with deep sadness to the Arab and Islamic nations the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the Omani people for the loss of a man who has played a major role in the renaissance of the Sultanate in the modern era. He asserted that the Arab nation has lost a leader of a rare style. During his reign, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos pursued an independent path which spared his country many crises and conflicts that engulfed the region.

He pointed out that the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had clearly sided for modernisation and development. He has managed to transform the Sultanate qualitatively since he assumed power in 1970 to what it is today in terms of

stability, prosperity and openness to the world.

He shared with the Omani people his sincere sadness on the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He asserted that the late Sultan has played positive roles at the Arab diplomacy level.

He furthered that the late Sultan enjoyed a far-sighted, prudent vision in international and Arab affairs that earned him a great respect and appreciation at the world level.

Meanwhile, the Arab League’s Secretariat-General has declared a state of mourning and flying its flag at half-mast on the Arab nation loss.

CONDOLENCES FROM SYRIA: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Dr Bashar Al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic on the death of late His Majesty Sultan.

In his cable, President Al Assad expressed his heartfelt condolences and that of the brotherly Syrian people on this great loss. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty patience.

He also hailed the leadership of the late Sultan for the march of Oman’s renaissance and prosperity. The late Sultan has managed with wisdom to find a distinguished position among the Arab countries at the regional and international levels.

CONDOLENCES FROM JAPAN: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, Abe expressed his deep sadness and sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people. He affirmed that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has managed, since taking over reins of power, to build up a nation that combines between preserving customs, traditions and modernity. — ONA