A decision on schools will be taken soon: Govt

Muscat: A decision on the operations of the schools will be taken soon, said the member of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 at a press conference on Thursday.

Dr. Abdullah al Harrasi, Chairman of Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) and member of the Supreme Committee, said, “The subject of education is a matter of concern of every family who has children in schools and it was discussed many times in our meetings.

A decision will be issued soon regarding education in a manner that is acceptable to everyone, he said.

 

