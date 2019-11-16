A charity gesture from young businessman

MUSCAT, NOV 16 – In a charity gesture, a young businessman from the south Indian state of Kerala is giving away the entire sports goods that he has in his shop to the needy. “This country has helped me make a living when I came here searching for a livelihood. I wanted to do something different to help the less privileged. So I am donating all the sports goods on the occasion of the 49th National Day of Oman,” said Najeeb Rahiman. He said that the goods will be donated to Dar al Atta’a and Bait al Rahma so that needy children in the far flung places in the Sultanate can benefit from them. “It is kind of a dream come true for me,” Najeeb, who hails from Alappuzha district of Kerala, said. The goods range from gears needed for almost all sports activities, jersey, boots, football, badminton and the like.

