A benevolent ally and a brother departs

Muscat: With the passing away of His Highness Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, the region lost the second world-renowned statesman, after the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, in a short span of nine months.

For the Sultanate of Oman, the loss is not only that of a benevolent ally but also a brother and friend.

Immediately after the announcement of the death of the Emir on Kuwait’s national television, Omani citizens took to the social media to express their condolences.

Shaikh Sabah, the fifth Emir, who had ruled the country for nearly 15 years, had previously been Foreign Minister for 40 years, from 1963 to 2003. This made him one of the longest-serving foreign ministers in the world.

((The Emir was known for pushing diplomacy to solve several regional issues and hosting major donor conferences for war-torn nations like Iraq and Syria. During his role as Foreign Minister, he restored his country’s international relations affected due to the Gulf War.))

Oman and Kuwait are rooted by ancient ties of amity, one destiny and common goals. Under the leadership of Shaikh Sabah, the relations further blossomed with cooperation between the governments of the two countries scaling high in many areas.

Even during the passing of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Shaikh Sabah, braved his ill-health to come in person to offer his condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

In addition to offering wholehearted condolences and solace to the Omani government and people, the late Emir also declared a three-day national mourning on the death of Sultan Qaboos.

Shaikh Sabah described “the late Sultan Qaboos a brother and a personal friend with whom I shared admiration and respect. The world as well as the Gulf, Arab and Islamic nations had lost a very important figure who dedicated his life to the causes of Arab and Islamic countries.”

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Dr Salman al Harbi, Kuwait Ambassador to the Sultanate described relations between the Sultanate and Kuwait as deep-rooted and exemplary under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Oman and Kuwait are bound by ancient ties of amity, one destiny and common goals. These values became evident during times of crises, he said, adding that the two countries work together towards the realisation of a two-pronged approach to development—with similar goals—based on “Kuwait Plan 2035” and “Oman Vision 2040”.

He explained that the two long term programmes target investment in the sectors of fisheries, mining, petroleum, logistics and transport.

The late Emir evidenced his love for Oman by naming a road after the late Sultan His Majesty Qaboos. The decision was taken in appreciation of the important role that the late His Majesty played and the efforts he exerted in supporting the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations.