37-year-old expat dies from COVID-19

Muscat: A 37-year-old expat has died from COVID-19 brining the death toll from the disease to 4, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A statement issued on Sunday from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said ”MOH announced the death of a 37-year-old resident with Coronavirus (COVID19) which is the fourth COVID19 death in the Sultanate”.

“The Ministry of Health extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rests in peace” said the statement

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the registration of 53 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 599, including three deaths.

109 cases have recovered.

On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.