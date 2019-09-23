9th Oman Health Expo kicks off

Muscat: The 9th Oman Health Exhibition and Conference 2019 kicked off on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the auspices of Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, Advisor to the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The 3-day conference and exhibition are organized by Oman Expo under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

The conference reviews plans of the Ministry of Health for the advancement of the health sector in the Sultanate, the latest developments in the medical field locally and globally, as well as the health projects that the Ministry is working on to improve health services, in addition to presenting the latest researches and modern technologies that contribute to the development of the health system in the Sultanate.

During the conference, 30 local and international speakers will give lectures to shed light on the latest developments in the health field in themes that are related to health insurance, investment in the health sector, patient safety, risk management, human resources in the health sector as well as quality management.

The conference will also include workshops highlighting the development of human resources in the health sector and the radical analysis for the challenges of this sector.

The opening of the conference was accompanied by an exhibition which includes a number of international institutions specialized in the production and marketing of medical instruments and supplies, health institutions and hospitals with the participation of (100) companies from (12) countries. –ONA