Nine arrested for Covid-19 rumours

Muscat: The Public Prosecution (PP) said nine people were arrested for spreading rumours on Covid-19 while four cases of violations of the measures were also recorded.

Violations included gatherings for the purpose of mourning, group prayers, and the practice of suspended professions and disobeying the rules of home quarantine.

Giving details, Public Prosecution said it monitored a number of rumours that were published through various accounts in social media and nine people were arrested, interrogated and held in pre-trial detention.

The statement said two cases were referred to the court, where the ruling was issued in in one case with one month in prison and a fine of RO1,000. The other case is still pending before the competent court.

The Public Prosecution also issued warrants for the arrest of 11 for violating the procedures of home isolation and they were arrested and sent for institutional isolation. Legal action will be taken against them.

The Public Prosecution received four reports of violations of the instructions of the Supreme Committee, including gatherings for the purpose of mourning, group prayers, and the practice of suspended professions.

A report was also sent to the Public Prosecution regarding the failure of some of the isolation procedures, which may take the violator in pre-trial detention as a prelude to taking the legal requirements.

The Public Prosecution confirmed that it will continue to follow violators of the established procedures and measures and take actions against them without any complacency.