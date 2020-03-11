9.2 million passengers use Mwasalat buses in 2019

Muscat: Mawasalat said its public transport buses carried more than 9.2 million passengers in 2019 across city services of Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and the intercity (long-distance) routes.

The number of bus passengers grew by 57 percent from an average of over 25,000 passengers daily.

The ‘Ferries’ transported 241,734 passengers from 3,357 services during the year 2019. It also ferried 59,012 vehicles and cargo weighing of 139,066 tonnes.

Mwasalat currently operates 33 bus routes and seven ferry services in the sultanate.

The 33 bus routes include 14 in Muscat, two in Salalah, two in Suhar and 15 long-distance services.

The ferry services are Shinas – Khasab, Shannah – Masirah, Khasab – Lima, Shinas – Dibba, Lima – Shinas, Lima – Dibba, Al Hallaniyat Island – Taqa.

There are integrated bus-ferry services between linking the Musandam and Masirah Island, respectively.