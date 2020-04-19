86 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, Muscat crosses 1,000-mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 86 new cases of Covid 19 on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1, 266, including 233 recoveries.

Today’s cases include 15 citizens and 71 expatriates.

The number of recoveries has increased by 57 to 233 from 176 in the country.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death in the Sultanate.

Also on Friday, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

With Sunday’s new cases, the 456 Omanis and 831 expatriates are affected by Covid-19.

The Minister of Health has said that the cases of Covid19 in Oman are on the rise but that numbers in Oman are much less compared to the global levels. The fatality rate Covid-19 in the Sultanate is 0.04 percent.

The minister also revealed that during the virus outbreak peak, Oman may see 500 cases a day with 150 of the cases likely to require intensive care.

He urges the public that “social distancing is the only way to contain the pandemic.”

Overall, the recovery rate is also progressing with 176 recoveries.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital

Region-wise (As of Sunday)

Muscat – 1010 cases, 156 recovered, 6 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 54 cases, 21 recovered

South Batinah – 78 cases, 16 recovered

Musandam – three cases

Al Dhahirah – four cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 40 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 17 cases

Buraimi – five cases

North Batinah – 44 cases, 24 recovered

Dhofar – 10 cases, 4 recovered

.