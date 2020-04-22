850 types of fruits, vegetables already on Athmar

Muscat: The number of products registered with the Athmar platform has reached 850 products of vegetables and fruits, with more than 330 wholesale merchants and 147 farmers. Athmar caught the imagination of wholesale traders since its launch in the beginning of April.

“The efforts were exerted to promote this digital hub and make the best use of it, as work is underway for the website and will be operational for customers soon,” said the officials associated with the project.

Athmar platform is an initiative launched earlier this month by Oman Technology Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Muscat Municipality to organize work between importers and wholesalers to ensure the flow of vegetables and fruits for all governorates of the Sultanate, in the light of the current exceptional circumstances of Covid-19 outbreak.

The platform will work in two phases, the first through placing requests and wholesale, while the second phase will be for individuals’ outreach.

Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Undersecretary of the MoCI said, “The platform has proven successful and it aims at maintaining the flow of fruits and vegetables and also reduce crowding of individuals and business owners in the market.”