80 Omani companies to attend OPEX 2020 in Rwanda capital

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – The Organising Committee of Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) held a meeting at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to discuss the final preparations for OPEX 2020, which will kick off next week in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali. The meeting was attended by the companies and factories that will take part in OPEX 2020, which is scheduled to be held during January 15-18. More than 80 Omani companies and factories will participate in the exhibition, in addition to a number of small and medium enterprises and related government bodies. Ayman bin Abdullah al Hasani, Chairman of OPEX Organising Committee, stated that the exhibition will include B2B meetings that will bring together Omani companies with their Rwandan counterparts. Al Hasani also reviewed the technical and logistical readiness of the participating companies and bodies.

He emphasised that the tenth edition of OPEX this year witnesses a wide participation of companies and factories representing various sectors such as food and beverages, building and construction, plastics, services, among other industries. “All the preparation efforts aim to ensure fruitful results for both sides. Invitations have already been extended to Rwandan businessmen, traders and exporters to visit the exhibition, get acquainted with the Omani products and interact directly with the Omani companies and factories,” Al Hasani pointed out.

Al Hasani added that the Rwandan economy has witnessed rapid growth in the past ten years, and according to a study prepared by Ithraa, the Rwandan market represents one of the promising markets for the Omani products. “OPEX Organising Committee looks forward to witness positive results of the exhibition in Rwanda, which we hope it will contribute in boosting trade exchange between Oman and Rwanda. We are expecting to witness deals being signed between the Omani companies and their Rwandan counterparts,” he commented.

Organised by a committee formed by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI); the Omani Products Exhibition in Rwanda aspires to enhance the Sultanate’s presence on the global trade map, explore new markets for the Omani products in Rwanda and the neighbouring African countries, observe promising trade opportunities and deals, and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Related