7,646 people under home quarantine in Oman

MUSCAT: As many as 7, 646 people have been home quarantined till Wednesday while 17 people were discharged from hospitals successfully after treatment, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH), as the ministry reported 15 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 99. There are 82 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment from various hospitals in the country.

These people quarantined at home are uninfected but put on observation at their homes to rule out that they are not infected.

“As many as 7, 646 people comprising both Omanis and expatriates have been home quarantined to observe and rule out that they are not infected. However, we have successfully managed to discharge 17 people from hospitals successfully after giving treatment,” a source at the MoH told the Observer.

Out of the 15 cases reported on Wednesday, seven (7) cases were linked to contact with former patients while seven (7) cases were related to travel to Britain, Spain and America, and one case was subject to epidemiological investigation.

Muscat has the largest number of cases (70) while Musandam, Al-Buraimi and Al-Wusta reported no cases as of now, the source detailed.

According to the statistics supplied by the MoH, North Al-Batinah and

Al Dhakhiliya reported 10 cases each while Al Batinah South reported 4 cases and Dhahirah region 2 COVID-19 cases.

Two cases were reported from Dhofar while Ash-Sharqiyyah South reported 1 case.