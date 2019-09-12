Local 

760,000 tourists visited Salalah during khareef

Oman Observer , ,

MUSCAT: As many as 760,000 tourists visited Salalah since the beginning of khareef till September 10, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
The tourist arrivals to the area witnessed a decrease of 7 per cent compared with the same period last year as it stood at 817,928 visitors. According to the centre, Omanis accounted for 70.8 per cent of the visitors (the majority), while UAE nationals accounted for 7.7 per cent and GCC nationals 9.2 per cent.

