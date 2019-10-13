71 karatekas compete in Inter-club tourney in Amerat

MUSCAT: Seventy one karatekas took part in the Inter-club karate championship organised by the Shotokan Karate Centre at the Oman Women’s Association hall in Al Amerat on last Friday.

The internal karate championship featured karatekas representing the branches of the centre in Muscat.

The championship applied the new rules for evaluation of kata and kumite, and the distribution of players by age to several categories: male category 16 years and higher in kata, and categories (6-7-8-9-10-11-12-13-14 years male) in Kata and kumite.

The championship was run by a number of international, continental and national karate referees.

Karatekas who finished in first three positions of each category were awarded medals at the concluding ceremony.

The medals were presented by Shaikha al Kahali and Alyaa al Hindi, members of the Board of Directors of Oman Women’s Association.

The participants and members of Shotokan Karate Centre thanked Asma al Rahbi, president of Oman Women’s Association, and its board members for their support to hold the tournament.

