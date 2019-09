ABU DHABI: Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, said that $70 per barrel is a fair price, expressing the hope that the price reaches $60 during the current period.

“We will be worried if Opec’s one member or two has agreed on oil output deal,” he said.

Dr Al Rumhy was taking part in the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress (WEC), a global flagship event, which explores new energy futures, critical innovation areas and new strategies.

The event, attended by 72 ministers and 500 CEOs from around the world, is hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Oman’s delegation at the congress is presided over by Dr Al Rumhy. The congress aims to gather energy leaders and specialists from all over the world to share their insights and solutions. It has 80 panel discussions on energy latest developments.

The congress, which is counted as a major and an ideal platform, addresses issues related to energy industry, coal resources development, nuclear and renewable resources, energy efficiency, transport, finance, investments and consultancies.

— Agencies

Related