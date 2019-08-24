7.9 pc rise in cultivated area in 2018

MUSCAT: The total cultivated area in the Sultanate increased by 259,000 acres by the end of 2018 compared to 240,000 acres by the end of 2017, which is an increase of 7.9 per cent, according to the data released in the annual statistical book issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Fodder crops accounted for the largest amount of cultivated land, with a total area of 118,895 acres and a total production of 1,648,471 tonnes; followed by fruit crops, with a total area of 76,742 acres and a total production of 459,695 tonnes; and vegetables, with a total area of 53,457 acres and production of 817,940 tonnes, whereas the total area planted with field crops reached 10,163 acres.

Of the forage crops, the total area of alfalfa cultivation stood at 23,765 acres, with a total production of 378,510 tonnes, while the total area of rhodegrass cultivation reached 86,403 acres, with a production of 1,176,810 tonnes. The total area of sorghum cultivation reached 4,180 acres and production was 49,330 tonnes, while the area planted with other forage crops reached 4,547 acres with a total production of 43,820 tonnes. Among fruit crops, date palms accounted for 59,823 acres, with a total production of 368,808 tonnes, while mangoes accounted for 3,587 acres, with a total production of 15,847 tonnes. The total cultivated area of bananas was 3,714 acres, with total production of 18,265 tonnes.

The total area of lemon cultivation reached 3,330 acres, with a production of 7,112 tonnes, while the total area of coconut cultivation reached 1,517 acres with a total production of 6,643 tonnes. Papaya was cultivated in 692 acres, with a total production of 5,772 tonnes. Areas cultivated for other fruit crops reached 4,799 acres, with a total production of 37,247 tonnes.

Among the vegetable crops, tomatoes accounted for the largest amount of cultivated area, with a total area of 6,029 acres and production of 199,232 tonnes; followed by watermelon, with a total area of 4,120 acres and production of 56,047 tonnes; and cauliflower, with a total area of 2,989 acres and production of 28,031 tonnes. Cantaloupes were cultivated in a total area of 2,846 acres and production of 33,463 tonnes and pepper was cultivated in a total area of 2,531 acres and production of 64,663 tonnes.

The total area of okra cultivation stood at 1,916 acres and production was 16,675 tonnes, while the total area of eggplants cultivation was 1,643 acres and production was 32,214 tonnes. The total cultivated area of cabbage was 1,578 and production was 20,036 tonnes, and the total area of onion cultivation was 1,312 acres and production was 9,274 tonnes. About 1,372 acres of land was cultivated with potatoes, with the production reaching 15,613 tonnes.

The total area of carrot cultivation was 1,370 acres and production was 18,109 tonnes, while the total area of zucchini cultivation was 1,157 acres and production was 10,452 tonnes. Garlic was cultivated in an area of 436 acres, with the production at 2,477 tonnes; and radish was cultivated in an area of 369 acres and production was 3,039 tonnes; and cucumbers were cultivated in an area of 323 acres, with production of 73,267 tonnes. Other vegetables were cultivated in an area of 23,466 acres and the production was 235,348 tonnes.

As for field crops, maize was cultivated in a total area of 2,444 acres, with a production of 8,827 tonnes, while the total cultivated areas with wheat reached 2,133 acres, with a production of 3,579 tonnes. The total cultivated areas of barley reached 1,445 acres, with a total

production of 1,661 tonnes, while other field crops accounted for a total area of 4,161 acres and a production of 10,942 tonnes. — ONA