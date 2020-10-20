6th National Cybersecurity drill kicks off

Muscat: Activities of the 6th National Cybersecurity Drill kicked off on Tuesday.

The virtual drill is organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, represented by Oman National Computer Emergency Readiness Team (OCERT) in cooperation and coordination with the Cyber Defence Centre. Thirty-two government institutions participate in the drill.

The drill aims to enhance the cyber readiness to deal with cyber incidents that governmental institutions are exposed to, by strengthening coordination and cooperation between OCERT, governmental and private institutions, and law enforcement institutions to address such security incidents. It also aims to raise awareness of the mechanisms and procedures used to deal with cyber risks and threats, and to qualify national cadres to deal with them. –ONA