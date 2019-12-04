69 children infected with HIV in 2018 in Sultanate

Muscat: A total of 2,927 of HIV/AIDS cases were registered in the Sultanate by the end of 2018, the National Center for Statistics an Information said on Wednesday.

The figure saw an increase of 5.2 per cent compared to 2017. As per details, there were 69 cases among the age group of 0-4 , 120 cases among the age group of 5-14 , 543 cases among the age group of 15-24 , 1866 cases among the age group of 25-49 and 329 cases among people above 50 years of age.