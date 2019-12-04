Local 

69 children infected with HIV in 2018 in Sultanate

Oman Observer

Muscat: A total of 2,927 of HIV/AIDS cases were registered in the Sultanate by the end of 2018, the National Center for Statistics an Information said on Wednesday.

The figure saw an increase of 5.2 per cent compared to 2017. As per details, there were  69 cases among the age group of 0-4 , 120 cases among the age group of 5-14 , 543 cases among the age group of 15-24 , 1866 cases among the age group of 25-49 and 329 cases among people above 50 years of age.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4697 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman, Lanka enhance bilateral relations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Lanka enhance bilateral relations

Gulf Heart Association conference next month

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gulf Heart Association conference next month

Parking charges from 8 am to 1 pm won’t affect Al Sahwa park visitors

Oman Observer Comments Off on Parking charges from 8 am to 1 pm won’t affect Al Sahwa park visitors