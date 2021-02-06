Picture of the day 06/02/2021 Oman Observer HEAVY RAINS IN THE NETHERLANDS PROVINCE: An aerial picture taken by Loo in The Netherlands’ province of Duiven shows a house in a flooded area as the Rhine’s level is high due to heavy rainfall. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related