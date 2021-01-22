Picture of the day 22/01/2021 Oman Observer A canoeist paddles past directional signs peeking out from the floodwaters in Shrewsbury, northwest England, after Storm Christoph brought heavy rains and flooding across the country. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related