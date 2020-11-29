Local Uncategorized 

647K guests in Sultanate’s hotels till October 2020

Muscat: The total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category fell by 60.2% to RO 70.70 million until the end of October 2020 compared to RO 177.72 million for the same period of the previous year.

Hotels occupancy rates declined by 50.1% to reach 26.1% until the end of October 2020 against 52.3% for the same period in 2019, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels dropped by 53.9% in the first 10 months of 2020 to stood at 646,841 guests, compared to 1.40 million guests for the same period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, Omanis constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 337,687 guests. This was followed by 164,873 European guests and 47,643 Asian tourists until the end of October 2020, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was an overall drop in the number of guests of all nationalities until the end of October 2020, with American guests and GCC guests increasing by 67.8% and 79.5% to reach 17,919 and 34,349 guests, respectively.

There was also a decline in the number of African, Oceanian and other Arab guests by 64.9%, 61.1% and 69.7% to reach 3,391; 5,302, and 18,335 guests, respectively. –ONA

 

