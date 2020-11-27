Picture of the day 27/11/2020 Oman Observer RALLY FOR REFORMS: Protesters carry inflatable ducks during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy in Bangkok. — Reuters ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related