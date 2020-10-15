Local 

Omani mediation secures release of American citizens

Oman Observer

Muscat: In implementation of Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to answer the United States’ request to settle the issue of some of its citizens in Yemen and, after a highly valued response from authorities in Sana’a, the departments concerned in the Sultanate have transported the American citizens from Sana’a to Muscat on board two Royal Air Force of Oman flights in preparation for their return home.

The two flights operated to Sana’a also repatriated a group of Yemeni brethren and patients who had completed medical treatment in the Sultanate. –ONA

