Sheraton Hotel’s Slow Braised Ribs & Cheeks

CULINARY JOURNEY

Asado at the Sheraton Hotel Muscat has won several distinguished awards through the leadership of its current executive chef, Adil Shaikh. As the restaurant adapts to the new normal, they are bringing back some of the favourites that have put them on the map as one of the go-to destinations for memorable dining. Currently offering Gaucho Night every Thursday where they showcase some of the best barbecues inspired by the American cowboys, they are also relaunching Seafood Wednesday providing even better diversity in Oman’s culinary scene. To give you a taste of what they offer, Chef Adil is sharing four of their beloved dishes — something to surprise your family with when you have the time to cook them something extra-special.

INGREDIENTS

Ribs & Cheek

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 (12-oz) beef cheeks & Ribs trimmed of excess fat

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

1/2 celery rib, finely chopped

1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 can whole tomatoes including juice, (28 to 32 oz)chopped (3 cups)

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Sweet Potato Puree

2 medium size Sweet potato

Preheat oven to 200C / 400F and line a baking tray with baking paper/foil.

Wash and dry the potatoes. Using a fork, pierce the potatoes several times, on both sides.

Place in the oven and roast for around 50 mins (checking after 45 mins), or until the potato is wrinkled and tender.

Allow the sweet potatoes to cool for around 10 minutes, peel the potato and place the flesh in a food processor. Blend until smooth.

PREPARATION METHOD

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in an ovenproof 6-quart wide heavy pot over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking. While oil is heating, pat beef cheeks & ribs dry and season with salt and pepper. Brown beef, without crowding, on all sides, about 20 minutes total, and transfer with tongs to inserts.

Pour off fat from pot, then add remaining 2 tablespoons oil and cook onion, carrot, and celery over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 64 degrees.

Increase heat to high and boil until liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Return cheeks & ribs (with any juices) to the pot and add tomatoes with juice, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer, then braise, covered, in middle of oven until very tender, about 32 hours.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF ADIL SHAIKH

Executive Chef

Sheraton Hotel, Muscat

Adil Shaikh is currently the Executive Chef of Sheraton Oman Hotel located in Muscat. He has been associated with the hotel since its re-opening in 2016.

With an enriching career of over 15 years, he has successfully launched award-winning restaurants as an integral game changer in hospitality operations. Having won several prestigious recognitions and awards including Battle of the Chef Dubai and participated at several distinguished culinary platforms in the Middle East, he draws immense inspiration from the ever-evolving culinary world. His illustrious career spans across the Middle East & Asia in renowned Luxury, Business & Leisure Hotels & Resorts.

An avid foodie Adil is a strong advocate of ‘Go Local.’ He is committed to showcasing the flavours and tastes of lesser-known local ingredients, farm-fresh produce and regional cuisines. An astute, hands-on chef, Adil curates bespoke dining experiences that delves deep into authentic flavours, traditions and intricate nuances of each cuisine.

Off duty, you will spot him being an absolute foodie and exploring local cuisines of various cultures. On other days, he uses his kitchen as an interactive platform to celebrate the love for great food and memorable dining experiences that stand the test of time with his guests and loyal clientele.