Picture of the day 05/09/2020 Oman Observer Men ride a horse-drawn cart on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore. More than 100 Pakistanis died in August because of the monsoon, which has also destroyed more than 1,000 homes. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related